WATCH: Michigan college student release ‘COVID’ song for class of 2020

DETROIT – A Michigan college student released a music video for a song that honors the class of 2020, a school year cut short by coronavirus.

The Grand Valley State University student, Joseph VanArendonk, released the song this week, offering an uplifting and creative message for fellow classmates.

“Instead of studying for my exams this weekend, I wrote/recorded a song and shot a simple music video yesterday. I’ve never actually written a song before (so I’m not sure if I used best practice?) but it sounds like one enough to me… Like everyone in my graduating class, I’ve been feeling a lot of weird emotions — today marks my final “finals” week. I would try to write out said feelings, but why would I do that when this video pretty much sums everything up?”

Watch the video below: