’Parks and Recreation’ special coming to NBC amid COVID-19 pandemic to raise money for Feeding America

PAWNEE, Ind. – The cast of “Parks and Recreation” are reuniting -- kind of -- for a special that will air on April 30.

The scripted special was shot from the cast members’ homes.

“Parks and Recreation” aired for seven seasons and was set in the fictional town of Pawnee, Indiana.

Proceeds from the special will go toward Feeding America. The organization is raising money for a coronavirus (COVID-19) response fund.

Actress and writer Amy Poehler portrayed the character of Leslie Knope.

Poehler announced the special on Thursday.