Jinkies: ’SCOOB!’ is full of Hanna-Barbera references for fans -- and their kids

During the coronavirus pandemic, probably close to every living room in the country has become a home theater for families.

Warner Bros. released “SCOOB!,” the newest adventure starring the meddling kids from Mystery Inc. The movie was originally intended to be released in theaters but was pushed to a home video premiere due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“SCOOB!,” which features a voice cast including Will Forte, Gina Rodriguez, Zac Efron and Amanda Seyfried, follows Scooby and the gang as they face their biggest mystery yet -- a plot to unleash spirits of the underworld.

As they battle their new foe, the gang realizes that Scooby has a secret legacy and an epic destiny. The movie also reveals how lifelong friends Scooby and Shaggy first met, and how the duo formed Mystery Inc. with Fred, Velma and Daphne.

Frank Welker, who is best known for voicing Fred Jones in the Scooby-Doo franchise since its inception in 1969, as well as the voice of Scooby-Doo since 2002, reprises his role as the lovable Great Dane.

From sound effects to character cameos, the film is chock full of Hanna-Barbera references, Easter eggs and nods to past cartoons that any fan of early animation will appreciate.

While it’s impossible for us to name them all, here are our favorite Easter eggs from Warner Bros. Animation’s “SCOOB!”

Ruh-Roh! There are spoilers ahead, so think twice before you continue reading.

And if you’re OK with spoilers, lets scooby-dooby do it.

Shaggy’s inner voice

When we’re first introduced to Shaggy, he walks under a sign that says “Casey’s Creations.” The sign could be a direct homage to Casey Kasem, the original voice actor for Shaggy.

Squiddly Diddly

The octopus, who was featured on the “The Atom Ant/Secret Squirrel Show” in 1965, can be seen on a mural in Venice and on a billboard when Fred is about to take his “shortcut.” Just look for the purple octopus.

“The Impossibles”

When Scooby walks into Shaggy’s room and looks around, a poster for “The Impossibles” can be seen on his wall. “The Impossibles” ran from 1966 to 1967 and featured Coil-Man, Fluid-Man and Multi-Man.

Blue Falcon

Young Shaggy voiced by IAIN ARMITAGE in the new animated adventure “SCOOB!” from Warner Bros. Pictures and Warner Animation Group. (© 2020 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

Shaggy’s shrine to Blue Falcon is layered with references to the original character from the 1970s television show. His college is complete with FUNKO Pop! figures in the original costumes.

Snagglepuss

The pink cougar created by Hanna-Barbera in 1959, appears on a comic book in Shaggy’s room. He’s best known for his famous catchphrase, “Heavens to Murgatroyd!”

Prehistoric portraits

Young Velma voiced by ARIANA GREENBLATT, Young Fred voiced by PIERCE GAGNON, Young Shaggy voiced by IAIN ARMITAGE, Young Daphne voiced by MCKENNA GRACE and Scooby-Doo voiced by FRANK WELKER in the new animated adventure “SCOOB!” from Warner Bros. Pictures and Warner Animation Group. (© 2020 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

After the kids unmask their first ghost and he’s led out by police, Fred and Wilma Flintstone’s silhouettes can be seen on the wall inside the haunted house.

This looks familiar

Daphne voiced by AMANDA SEYFRIED, Velma voiced by GINA RODRIGUEZ, Shaggy voiced by WILL FORTE, Fred voiced by ZAC EFRON and Scooby-Doo voiced by FRANK WELKER in the new animated adventure “SCOOB!” from Warner Bros. Pictures and Warner Animation Group. (© 2020 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

After the kids unmask their first crook, we’re treated to a shot-for-shot remake of the “Scooby-Doo, Where Are You” opening credits and theme song. It doesn’t get more obvious than that.

Simon Cowell sits down with Mystery Inc.

Simon Cowell voiced by SIMON COWELL in the new animated adventure “SCOOB!” from Warner Bros. Pictures and Warner Animation Group. (© 2020 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

Cowell’s cameo is nothing new to the franchise. Since the ’70s, celebrity guest stars like the Harlem Globetrotters, Batman, Don Knotts and even John Cena have made appearances in “Scooby-Doo” movies.

Pitstop perfume

The Mystery Machine passes a perfume billboard “Pitstop - by Penelope” right before Shaggy and Scooby are taken. The sign is a nod to Penelope Pitstop from “Wacky Races."

Top Cat

The feline who was full of get-rich-quick schemes in 1961, can be seen spray-painted in graffiti on the wall behind the bowling alley right before Scoob and Shaggy are beamed up to the Falcon Fury.

Dee Dee Sykes

Dee Dee Skyes voiced KIERSEY CLEMONS in the new animated adventure “SCOOB!” from Warner Bros. Pictures and Warner Animation Group. (© 2020 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

Once on the Falcon Fury, Shaggy and Scooby are introduced to pilot Dee Dee Sykes. Sykes is best known for being the brains on the 1978 show Captain Caveman’s “Teen Angels”. Dee Dee and the rest of the Teen Angels found the frozen Captain Caveman and defrosted him from a block of ice.

Rick with a D

Dick Dastardly voiced by JASON ISAACS in the new animated adventure “SCOOB!” from Warner Bros. Pictures and Warner Animation Group. (© 2020 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

Dick Dastardly and his pup Muttley make their CGI debuts to reprise their villainous roles. The pair is famous for being the evil drivers on the 1968 series “Wacky Racers.” We can still hear Muttley’s infamous laugh.

Funland

Shaggy voiced by WILL FORTE, Blue Falcon voiced by MARK WAHLBERG, Dynomutt voiced by KEN JEONG, and Scooby-Doo voiced by FRANK WELKER in the new animated adventure “SCOOB!” from Warner Bros. Pictures and Warner Animation Group. (© 2020 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

The Falcon Fury lands at Funland, which comes directly from a “Scooby-Doo, Where Are You?” episode titled “Foul Play in Funland.” The episode aired on Nov. 1, 1969.

The Funland arcade has many references to Hanna-Barbera creations. “Hong Kong Phooey” can be seen on one of the arcade machines.

There are also posters for the Hex Girls from “Scooby-Doo and the Witch’s Ghost” and the “Banana Splits.” The Hex Girls are also featured on one of the pinball machines.

Captain Caveman

Captain Caveman voiced by TRACY MORGAN in the new animated adventure “SCOOB!” from Warner Bros. Pictures and Warner Animation Group. (© 2020 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

When Scooby and Brian go searching for the third skull, they meet Captain Caveman. The prehistoric superhero is armed with a large club and is famous for his battle-cry of “CAPTAIN CAVEMAN!”

Wilma’s maiden name

Captain Caveman refers to the third skull as the Slaghoople. If you were a faithful viewer of The Flintstones then you would remember that Slaghoople is Wilma Flintstone’s maiden name.

Credit cameos

There are a lot of cameos in the end credits, including: “Atom Ant”, “Grape Ape” and “JabberJaw” to name a few.

“SCOOB!” is the perfect movie to be released on demand. It’s filled to the brim with hidden gems, some so quick you would surely miss them in theaters. Releasing the movie to home audiences allows fans the capability to pause, rewind and rewatch the movie over and over again.

The movie is perfect for those who grew up watching Scooby-Doo and for those new to the films who have an insatiable appetite for a juicy mystery.

“SCOOB!” is available now on video-on-demand services.

All images are property of Warner Bros. Animation.