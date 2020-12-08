Yes, Lifetime’s newest ‘mini-movie’ is Kentucky Fried Chicken-themed, starring Mario Lopez as sexy Colonel Sanders

As if this year couldn’t get any more bizarre, Lifetime announced Monday a new “mini-movie” starring Mario Lopez, in which he plays none other than Colonel Sanders, the fictional mascot for the iconic fast-food chain Kentucky Fried Chicken.

Mark your calendars because Lifetime and @KFC have partnered for a Lifetime Original Mini-Movie you don't want to miss! "A Recipe For Seduction" starring @MarioLopezviva premieres Sunday at 12PM. pic.twitter.com/nZJ2PXUR6G — Lifetime (@lifetimetv) December 7, 2020

As you can see by the photo in the tweet, Lopez isn’t just playing an ordinary Colonel Sanders.

Oh no, Lopez is sexy Colonel Sanders. He’s got muscles, perfect salt-and-pepper hair and looks like he belongs in a hipster coffee shop.

Titled “Recipe for Seduction,” this is obviously just a commercial for Kentucky Fried Chicken made to look like a melodramatic and steamy Lifetime movie, but in the year of 2020, this wild fever dream of a mini-movie sounds like another wacky and insane thing to add to the list of things that went down this year.

Just in case you think we played a game of Mad Libs with the headline of this story -- and you’re questioning how any of this could be real, here is a trailer of the mini-movie that confirms that it is, in fact, actually happening.

Lopez plays a chef for a wealthy couple who are soon to be engaged. The woman is falling for her new hunky chef that has a “secret recipe” that will “change the world.” There’s sex, affairs, lies and even murder, so basically, the perfect combination for a Lifetime movie.

It feels like Lifetime and KFC are trying to be in on the joke, knowing that Lifetime movies are over the top and melodramatic. Watching the trailer, however, it feels like the irony is lost, and this is just another Lifetime movie.

People on the internet tended to agree. This tweet pretty much sums it up.

lifetime channel made a movie based off KFC colonel sanders fan fiction i don’t know if i should laugh or manically cry myself into a hibernation pic.twitter.com/CI1c2obl3Y — elijah daniel (@elijahdaniel) December 7, 2020

Never would we have thought that the man who played A.C. Slater would one day play Colonel Sanders.

Imagine telling 1990 you about this. https://t.co/SHChiSDuQY — Ian Bogost (@ibogost) December 7, 2020

If you’ve watched “30 Rock,” you’ll understand why this mini-movie sounds like something the writers made up for the show.

Between Quibi, Peacock, and this Lifetime Original Sexy KFC Movie starring Mario Lopez, the spirit of "30 Rock" has had one hell of a year https://t.co/TBdUemMQgS — Caroline Darya Framke (@carolineframke) December 7, 2020

Others want more Lifetime movies with fast-food fictional characters.

Do the Hamburglar next. — Kendall Brown (@kendallybrown) December 7, 2020

Some do seem to realize that the point of this whole thing was getting Lifetime and KFC trending on Twitter for a day, and with that, they definitely succeeded.

They WANT you to tweet about the KFC Lifetime movie! That’s the point you fools! The Recipe for Seduction is People!!! It’s People!!!! — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) December 7, 2020

The mini-movie airs at noon Sunday, Dec. 13.