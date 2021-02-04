According to TikTok, we’ve been flipping grilled cheese sandwiches incorrectly our entire lives

I truly cannot believe I’ve been living on this planet for almost 30 years and I’ve been flipping grilled cheese sandwiches the wrong way the entire time.

Thanks to the wonderful world of TikTok, the internet just learned a foolproof way to flip a grilled cheese without making any mistakes. A user on the app posted a video of the unique technique that is probably known to people who work in kitchens, but unknown to the rest of us.

As you can see in the video, the idea is to flip the pan instead of the sandwich itself. While it does look like something you should practice a few times, it seems like a pretty easy way to flip the sandwich.

Granted, is it really that difficult to flip a grilled cheese? I’ve been making them for myself for probably 20 years, and I’ve never had that bad of an issue with it. Has the bread slipped up a few times, causing the sandwich to be a little uneven? Sure, but it’s nothing that ruins the sacred experience of eating a grilled cheese with a bowl of tomato soup.

This also seems like a technique you should only try with a grilled cheese. Anything else, such as a burger or a reuben, would probably just get messy.

So, will you try out this funky technique at flipping a grilled cheese? Let us know in the comments below!