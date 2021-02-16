‘Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar’ is the weirdest and funniest movie you’ll see all year

Can we just give a round of applause for Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo, please?

The stars of the new movie, “Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar,” also wrote it, almost 10 years after they wrote the iconic movie “Bridesmaids,” which, as you probably know, became a comedic classic and garnered the duo an Academy Award nomination for best original screenplay.

Wiig and Mumolo are back, but this time, with a very different type of movie.

“Bridesmaids” was very much cemented in reality and became insanely relatable to anyone who has ever planned a wedding and stood up in one.

“Barb and Star,” on the other hand, is the furthest thing from being cemented in reality.

Mumolo and Wiig star as Barb and Star, respectively, two Midwestern BFFs tired of their boring lives -- and decide to have the vacation of their dreams in Vista Del Mar, Florida.

Barb and Star meet a devilishly handsome man (played by the film’s breakout star, Jamie Dornan) who is there to help his boss kill everyone in Vista Del Mar, and of course, Barb and Star unknowingly get caught up in his plan, and must end up saving the day.

Ad

The plot is pretty straightforward, but it’s the antics and quirkiness of the film that will have you giggling the entire way through.

There’s no other way to put it, but “Barb and Star” is a silly and dumb movie in the best way possible. It’s almost as if everyone should be Muppets or something. Nothing makes sense, but in the world that Wiig and Mumolo have built for Barb and Star, it just works.

There are random musical numbers, a wise-talking crab named Morgan Freemand (yes, with a D), a truth-speaking prophet named Tommy Bahama -- and so much more craziness that you just have to laugh at the absurdity of it all.

What really makes “Barb and Star” soar is Barb and Star themselves. These are characters that Wiig and Mumolo have probably had in their heads for a while, and they know them in and out. The best parts of the movie involved just hearing the duo ramble on about whatever topics popped into their heads.

Ad

Whether they’re talking about their desire to finally ride a banana boat, how they absolutely love the name “Trish” or how easily distracted they are by a novelty seashell shop, Barb and Star’s friendship is what keeps you invested in the movie. Their funny Midwestern accents and perfectly coiffed hair is just the icing on the cake.

This movie might not be for every one. The comedy isn’t broad or relatable like in “Bridesmaids.”

“Barb and Star” is silly, aloof, and at times, doesn’t make a whole lot of sense, but if you love irreverent comedy that is wacky and fun, this movie is right up your alley. It’s honestly like a crazy “SNL” sketch that was made into a feature film.

“Barb and Star” will probably go down as an instant cult classic, and given just how lovable the title characters are, hopefully we’ll get some sequels with more travels from Barb and Star. It’s what we deserve.