photo
46º

Entertainment

Celebrities, fans react to death of ‘Arrested Development’ actress Jessica Walter

Walter was 80 years old

Jack Roskopp
, Digital Content Editor, Graham Media Group

Tags: 
Jessica Walter
,
Arrested Development
,
TV
,
RIP
,
Celebrity
,
Features
Actress Jessica Walter attends the 2017 Creative Arts Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 9, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic) (2017 Jason LaVeris)

It’s a sad day for fans of the iconic TV show “Arrested Development.”

One of the show’s most beloved actresses, Jessica Walter, died Thursday, according to multiple reports.

Walter played the matriarch of the Bluth family, Lucille Buth, on “Arrested Development,” and she was known for her iconic one-liners, impeccable comedic timing and just being all-around hilarious.

Walter’s career spanned six decades, during which she was known for voicing the character Malory Archer on the animated series “Archer” and winning an Emmy in 1975 for her starring role in the NBC series “Amy Prentiss.”

As soon as the news of her death broke, celebrities and fans flooded social media with tributes to the beloved actress, especially many remembering her iconic role as Lucille Bluth.

Many of her “Arrested Development” costars paid tribute to her.

Tony Hale

Alia Shawkat

Henry Winkler

Will Arnett

Portia de Rossi

Jamie Lee Curtis

Aisha Tyler

H. Jon Benjamin

Viola Davis

Natasha Lyonne

Maren Morris

Paul Feig

Adam Rippon

And many fans shared tweets about some of their favorite Jessica Walter moments, most of them remembering her scene-stealing lines from “Arrested Development.”

Graham Media Group 2021

About the Author: