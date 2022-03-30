Next 'Peregrine' book is a guide to beloved fantasy series

This cover image released by Dutton Books for Young Readers shows "Miss Peregrine's Museum of Wonders: An Indispensable Guide to the Dangers and Delights of the Peculiar World for the Instruction of New Arrivals" by Ransom Riggs. The latest installment in the Miss Peregrine fantasy series will release on Sept. 27. (Dutton Books for Young Readers via AP)

NEW YORK – The latest installment in the Miss Peregrine fantasy series will be a kind of roadmap to author Ransom Riggs' imaginary world and the whereabouts of protagonist Jacob Portman.

Dutton Books for Young Readers announced Wednesday that “Miss Peregrine's Museum of Wonders: An Indispensable Guide to the Dangers and Delights of the Peculiar World for the Instruction of New Arrivals” is coming out Sept. 27. Novels in the million-selling series include “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children,” “Hollow City” and “Library of Souls.”

“After six novels of Jacob Portman’s harrowing adventures among the peculiars, ‘Museum of Wonders’ was a joyful opportunity to play in the world I’d spent so long building — and to build it out even more," Riggs said in a statement. "I can’t wait to share all the peculiar new stuff that’s packed into it. It’s both a capstone to the series and a starting place for new readers, and it might be the most fun I’ve had writing a book. Or, should I say, the most fun Miss Peregrine has ever had writing a book. (Excuse me).”

Ad

According to Dutton, the new book will feature “countless new peculiars, enemies, time loops, stories, and secrets, in addition to hundreds of never-before-seen vintage found photographs and select illustrations.”