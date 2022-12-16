The teaser trailer for the new ‘Barbie’ movie looks incredible

Get ready, because Barbie is coming.

That’s right, the iconic doll is finally getting her own movie, and it’s coming out next summer on July 21.

The movie stars Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken. Images of the duo in the movie have been shared on social media this past summer when they were filming, but we’ve finally gotten a glimpse into this soon-to-be iconic movie.

The teaser trailer starts off with a voice-over talking about how the only dolls that little girls played with are babies, until Barbie hit the scene and changed everything.

Robbie looks just like Barbie, wearing her iconic black-and-white bathing suit and signature blonde hair. We get a few glimpses of Barbie’s world, which includes a city that is entirely pink and bright colored clothing. This movie, my friends, is the definition of camp.

It’s written and directed by Greta Gerwig, who is responsible for such Oscar-nominated films like “Lady Bird” and “Little Women,” so don’t be surprised when “Barbie” is up for a bunch of awards at the 2024 Oscars.

Will the Barbie movie save movie theaters next year? Given just how excited women and gay men are about this movie already on social media, Barbie just may be the one to save Hollywood. Now how great would that be, right?

Will I be at the midnight showing when this comes out on July 21? Absolutely.

You can watch the teaser trailer above.