Carlos Santana returning to Pine Knob for concert 1 year after collapsing on stage

CLARKSTON, Mich. – Legendary guitarist Carlos Santana is returning to Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston one year after he collapsed on that same stage due to heat exhaustion.
Santana, then 74, was taken off stage the night of July 5, 2022, after he collapsed in the middle of a concert. He was taken to the emergency department at McLaren Clarkston.
His manager announced the following day that Santana had been overcome by heat exhaustion and dehydration, but that he was “doing well.”
“To one and all, thank you for your precious prayers,” Santana wrote on his Facebook page. “Cindy and I, we are good, just taking it easy. Forgot to eat and drink water, so I dehydrated and passed out. Blessings and miracles to you all.”
On Tuesday (Feb. 28, 2023), Santana announced he will return to Pine Knob as part of his 1001 Rainbows Tour. Pine Knob is the ninth stop on the tour, scheduled for 8 p.m. June 29, 2023.
Tickets are scheduled to go on sale at 10 a.m. March 3.
Here is the full list of stops on the North American tour:
- May 4: New Orleans, LA -- New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Fest
- May 6: Dallas, TX -- Dos Equis Pavilion
- May 7: Houston, TX -- The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
- June 21: Newark, NJ -- Prudential Center
- June 22: Canandaigua, NY -- CMAC
- June 24: Niagara Falls, ON -- OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino
- June 25: Northfield, OH -- MGM Northfield Park - Center Stage
- June 27: Huber Heights, OH -- Rose Music Center at The Heights
- June 29: Detroit, MI -- Pine Knob Music Theatre
- July 26: Oxon Hill, MD -- The Theater at MGM National Harbor
- July 28: Atlantic City, NJ -- Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
- July 29: Atlantic City, NJ -- Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
- July 31: Bridgeport, CT -- Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
- Aug. 2: Bangor, ME -- Maine Savings Amphitheater
- Aug. 4: Boston, MA -- MGM Music Hall at Fenway
- Aug. 5: Boston, MA -- MGM Music Hall at Fenway
- Aug. 6: Springfield, MA -- MassMutual Center