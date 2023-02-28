Carlos Santana returning to Pine Knob for concert 1 year after collapsing on stage

Carlos Santana of Santana performs at Pine Knob Music Theatre on July 05, 2022 in Clarkston, Michigan.

CLARKSTON, Mich. – Legendary guitarist Carlos Santana is returning to Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston one year after he collapsed on that same stage due to heat exhaustion.

Santana, then 74, was taken off stage the night of July 5, 2022, after he collapsed in the middle of a concert. He was taken to the emergency department at McLaren Clarkston.

His manager announced the following day that Santana had been overcome by heat exhaustion and dehydration, but that he was “doing well.”

“To one and all, thank you for your precious prayers,” Santana wrote on his Facebook page. “Cindy and I, we are good, just taking it easy. Forgot to eat and drink water, so I dehydrated and passed out. Blessings and miracles to you all.”

On Tuesday (Feb. 28, 2023), Santana announced he will return to Pine Knob as part of his 1001 Rainbows Tour. Pine Knob is the ninth stop on the tour, scheduled for 8 p.m. June 29, 2023.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale at 10 a.m. March 3.

Here is the full list of stops on the North American tour: