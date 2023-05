FERNDALE, Mich. – A new art attraction has opened in Oakland County.

The Imani Immersive Gallery has opened its doors in Ferndale. The experience costs $40 per person and operates Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 12 to 5 p.m.

There are multiple galleries within the Ferndale spot that offer interactive exhibits for those who appreciate art.

