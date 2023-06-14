67º

What a moment: Taylor Swift gifts hat to Oakland County girl during Detroit concert

Hank Winchester, Consumer Investigative Reporter

Tags: Taylor Swift, Ford Field, Detroit, Wayne County, Rochester Hills, Oakland County

DETROIT – An unforgettable moment one of Taylor Swift’s Detroit concert was caught on tape and is going viral.

A 9-year-old Rochester Hills girl ended up with Swift’s signed hat during one of Swift’s performances at Ford Field.

Learn how the Rochester Hills child had a once-in-a-lifetime moment in the video player above.

You can view the viral video in the tweet below:

About the Author:

Hank Winchester is Local 4’s Consumer Investigative Reporter and the head of WDIV’s “Help Me Hank” Consumer Unit. Hank works to solve consumer complaints, reveal important recalls and track down thieves who have ripped off people in our community.

