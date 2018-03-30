22 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit (March 30-April 1)

DETROIT - Looking for something to do this weekend in Metro Detroit? Here's your weekend guide for March 30 through April 1, 2018.

Friday, March 30:

Funk Night w/ DeRobert & The Half Truths (Detroit): Funk Night Records and The Marble Bar present a very special live performance from Nashville’s DeRobert & The Half-Truths. Fresh off of their tour in France, you don’t want to miss this one. Let’s show them how Detroit gets down.

Nonsense Night: "Starring" Dixon's Violin (Detroit): The theme of the Nonsense Night to occur March 30th of 2018 is “STARRING”. The verb-form of the word “Star”. There will be very special headlining musical act & a very special theme for this very very VERY special Nonsense Night.

Front Country, Back Forty, Fauxgrass at Otus Supply: Otus Supply & Grand Circus Media present: Front Country, Back Forty, Fauxgrass

The Sound of Music (Touring) at Fox Theatre

80's vs 90's (Detroit): Join us for one night only as we Soundclash 20 years of dance smashes, NUFF SAID.

Stone Clover at the Blind Pig (Ann Arbor): This is the band you've been waiting to drink with. The band brings the party to life with their infectious, high-octane originals and energetic stage show. Don't plan on sitting down once they've hit the stage!

Saturday, March 31:

Detroit Gatsby Dark Faerie Tale Masquerade Ball: The Detroit Gatsby is proud to host Activate Detroit Potential’s official launch and fundraiser, the Dark Faerie Tale Masquerade Ball!

ESPRESS/photO - Black & White photography show (Detroit): The evening will include DJ'S upstairs and beer downstairs, so bring family, friends, camera's! We would also like to ask anyone posting to social media to please use hashtag #espressphoto as this will be part of a future project.

Bunnyville at the Detroit Zoo: Hop on over to Bunnyville at the Detroit Zoo! Two days of “egg-cellent” family fun are planned for the Detroit Zoo’s annual Bunnyville celebration, featuring educational programing, live entertainment, zookeeper talks and much more!

Motor City Bhangra Competition (Detroit): Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts

Detroit Belly Dance at Omara's (Berkley): Experience the passion, elegance and excitement of the world's oldest dance. Belly dance and visits with Flamenco.

Of Montreal at The Crofoot Ballroom (Pontiac): Tickets available at the Crofoot Box Office

313 Comedy at Park Bar: Park Bar in Detroit. Doors at 7:30pm // Show starts at 8pm

Easter Fun Fest 2018 (Detroit): Get ready for EASTER FUN FEST 2018! March 31st at Historic Fort Wayne from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. FREE for the whole family! Games, Easter Egg Hunts, the Egg-Mazing Race and more!

Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo: A Very Intimate Acoustic Evening at MGM Grand Detroit

Pure Detroit Guardian Building Tour: Pure Detroit invites you to tour Detroit's 1929 Wirt Rowland-designed architectural masterpiece! The tour begins at our Pure Detroit shop located in the Guardian Building on the promenade level.

Easter Eggstravaganza at Detroit's Beacon Park: Wrangle your bunnies and hop on over to Beacon Park for our Easter Eggstravaganza! We have an eggcellent afternoon of *FREE* activities planned for you inside our 10,000 sq. ft. heated tent.

Eastern Market Bar Tour: Connect with us as we start out at Thomas Magee's Sporting House Whiskey Bar's before heading off to 2 more bars in Eastern Market. You’ll learn a lot about Eastern Market as we travel from bar to bar. Come get your drink on with us as we see the new, the old, and the bold!

Sunday, April 1:

Easter Morning Mass at St Francis D'Assisi: Join us for the Easter Morning Mass celebrating the Resurrection of our Lord!

Easter Sunday At The Peacock Room: We're OPEN Easter Sunday in the Fisher Building! Stop in for a new spring frock.

Insane Clown Posse x Attila at Fillmore Detroit: This is an all ages event. Doors open to the public at 7pm.

Project Downtown- Potluck Edition: We will be going to the NSO Tumaini Center- a homeless shelter for the chronically homeless- and serving food. If you'd like to make a dish for us to serve please sign up using the following link: bit.ly/2tXZ9YX

