24 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit (March 16-18)

DETROIT - Looking for something to do this weekend in Metro Detroit? Here's your weekend guide for March 16-18, 2018!

You can also browse our LiveGuide event planner here.

Friday, March 16:

Novi Boat show: Featuring Exhibitors showing new and new non-current ski boats, fishing boats, pontoons, small to mid-size runabouts, personal watercraft, inflatables - also, motors, trailers, dockage, accessories and much more. (March 15-18)

Gassed Out at Ghost Light: FRIDAY | MARCH 16 | Ghost Light Hamtramck

Andrew Dice Clay at Andiamo Celebrity Showroom

Saturday, March 17:

Jessica Care Moore's Black Women Rock! Concert: Celebrating its 14th year, this perennial favorite returns to Detroit with a dynamic lineup of black women who will rock the stage of The Wright!

Motor-City PF Beer Tent (Plymouth): Come celebrate St. Patricks day and help raise money for Pheasants Forever's conservation efforts.

Downrivers Largest St. Patricks Day Party: Come join us for Downrivers largest St. Patricks Day Party at the Market Center Park in Southgate. Located at corner of Eureka & Trenton Rd. (by Planet Fitness). We will have heated tents, drink specials, green beer, food, live music, entertainment & more.

St. Pat's at PJ's w/ Act Casual and Baccano: If you aren't in Corktown for St. Patrick's Day, you aren't doing it right! Act Casual and Baccano will be bringing the jams while we all enjoy cold beer and good Irish hospitality.

St. Patrick’s Day at the Fleat (Ferndale): Celebrate St Paddys day at the Fleat!

Haute to Death (Detroit): Have we mentioned lately how glad we are to be back? Come on thru and celebrate all this extra daylight while we get absolutely sprung w/ our bud LADYLIKE! Winter's over, y'all. Let's bloom.

St Patrick’s Day at Palmer House: We’ll start at 10 with early bird specials including Irish Breakfast shots, Bloody Molly’s, and $1 Green Beers. Of course we’ll have the standards: Irish Car Bombs, Irish Coffee, Shamrock Shake Pudding Shots, etc.

The Slime Ball Pt. 2 at Ant Hall: Saturday | March 17 | Ant Hall | Ghost Light Hamtramck

Walker Hayes at Saint Andrews: General Admission, Standing Room Only | Platinum Tickets Include GA Floor + GA Balcony | Doors Open at 8:30pm

Sci-Fi Architecture Comic with Aaron Jones: This workshop will toggle between model building, photography, and story writing toward the production of a short architecture comic.

Industrial Detroit w Cervello Elettronico, Sleep Clinic, Fluxion A/D (Old Miami): Yes, the 'St Patrick looks good in Leather' edition.

Fight Addiction Together Community Forum: Lets fight addiction together as a community. Only together can we start to address the epidemic that is afflicting our community and every other community in the country.

St. Patrick’s Day Corned Beef Lunch: It’s that time again to come out and enjoy Andy’s amazing St. Patty’s Day Boiled Dinner during the day! Suggested donate of $5.

Turntables and Bagpipes. St Paddys Day Thomas Magee's: Thomas Magee's, The Detroit Hustles Harder crew and DJ Gary Chandler present #Turntablesandbagpipes the hottest St Paddy's day mash up in the D! $5 at 9pm slightly higher later.

St. Patrick's Day Soiree! (Northville): Join the Northville Educational Foundation for a fantastic evening of epicurean delights, Irish dancers, silent auction, wine pull, DJ/dancing, open bar, and friendly fun, all in support of the students and educators of Northville Public Schools!

Detroit Irish Fest on Saturday, March 17th in Greektown! Join us for our St. Patrick's Day Celebration in downtown Detroit! Enjoy all the festivities the day has to offer at the PREMIER location across the street from The Athenium Hotel. Irish Beer and Whiskey will be flowing in our party tent, so " GET GREEN & COME DOWNTOWN!

Stomp (Touring) at Fox Theater

80th Annual Beekeeping Conference in Downriver

Maple Syrup Festival in Shelby Township: Come to our Maple Syrup Festival and move through our

scheduled program tours as we discover and discuss the way

we create one of everyone’s favorite pancake toppings.

Sunday, March 18:

2nd Annual Cat Cabaret: Please join us for our 2nd annual Cat Cabaret FUNdraiser on March 18 at the Magic Bag in Ferndale. Enjoy an amazing evening of entertainment, silent auction and delicious food!

Bowls of Hope: Join us for our Annual Bowls of Hope Fundraiser, held at Central United Methodist Church. We'll have a selection of bowl painted by NOAH participants ($15) and recycled bowl ($10) for you to choose from. Then you will have the opportunity to fill those bowls with a variety of homemade and local restaurant soups & stews, with some delicious bread from Avalon Bakery. This event is a great opportunity for you to meet other supporters of NOAH as well as learn more about what services our agency offers for low-income and homeless individuals.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.