3 don't-miss horror movies to check out in Detroit this week

Midsommar

A young couple travels to Sweden to visit their friend's rural hometown and attend its mid-summer festival. What begins as an idyllic retreat quickly descends into an increasingly violent and bizarre competition at the hands of a pagan cult.

Set to be released on Wednesday, July 3, "Midsommar" already has a Tomatometer Score of 95 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. The AV Club's A.A. Dowd said, "This is, in other words, a less perfectly crafted nightmare than Aster's last one. But there's a deranged integrity to its sprawl, and to the filmmaker's willingness to embrace the darkest, most unsparing aspects of human desire," while Leah Greenblatt of Entertainment Weekly noted, "The skin-pricking pleasures of 'Midsommar' aren't rational, they're instinctive: a thrilling, seasick freefall into the light."

Catch it on the big screen at Cinema Detroit (4126 Third St.) through Thursday, July 4. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Child's Play

Karen, a single mother, gifts her son Andy a Buddi doll for his birthday, unaware of its more sinister nature. A contemporary re-imagining of the 1988 horror classic.

With a Tomatometer Score of 62 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Child's Play" is well worth a watch.

"Who would have guessed that a 'Child's Play' film would leave us with less popcorn-rattling jump scares and more existential questions about the role of Alexa in our lives?" according to Katie Walsh of Tribune News Service, while RogerEbert.com's Nick Allen said, "Nastier, more playful and just as good if not better than the original film."

It's playing at Bel Air Luxury Cinema (10100 E. 8 Mile Road) through Thursday, July 4. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Annabelle Comes Home

Determined to keep Annabelle from wreaking more havoc, demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren bring the possessed doll to the locked artifacts room in their home, placing her "safely" behind sacred glass and enlisting a priest's holy blessing. But an unholy night of horror awaits as Annabelle awakens the evil spirits in the room, who all set their sights on a new target—the Warrens' 10-year-old daughter, Judy, and her friends.

With a Tomatometer Score of 62 percent and an Audience Score of 74 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Annabelle Comes Home" is well worth a watch.

"What follows is excellent, uncomplicated and well-wrought house-of-horrors fun, complete with a message about self-blame and the real things that haunt us," noted Brad Wheeler of the Globe and Mail, while the Detroit News' Adam Graham said, "It's a mostly effective thrill ride of lo-fi scares, and the script early-on dispenses with the most obvious question: Why not just throw Annabelle away or destroy her? That would only make things worse, the Warrens explain."

It's screening at Bel Air Luxury Cinema (10100 E. 8 Mile Road) through Thursday, July 4. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

