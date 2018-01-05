4 women accuse Oscar winner Paul Haggis of sexual misconduct, rape

A civil lawsuit charging Oscar-winning filmmaker Paul Haggis with raping a publicist has prompted three additional women to come forward with their own sexual misconduct accusations.

One of the new accusers says Haggis forced her to perform oral sex, then raped her.

And another of the new women speaking out told The Associated Press that before she managed to run away, Haggis told her, “I need to be inside you.”

Haggis’ lawyer denied the latest accusations, saying, “He didn’t rape anybody.” He had previously denied the lawsuit allegations in a countersuit, which is pending.

Haggis won Academy Awards for the film “Crash.”

This story is developing.

Los Angeles DA reviewing 2 cases against Harvey Weinstein

Los Angeles prosecutors are reviewing two cases brought by the Beverly Hills Police Department against disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

District attorney office spokesman Greg Risling said Tuesday that the cases were presented last month, but he didn’t offer other details.

Dozens of women have accused Weinstein of sexual harassment and assault. Those allegations rippled across the entertainment industry, other media businesses, sports and politics and unleashed a flood of sexual misconduct complaints that have upended several careers.

Police in Los Angeles, New York and London are also investigating accusations against Weinstein.

The Beverly Hill cases are being reviewed by a task force District Attorney Jackie Lacey established to handle any criminal complaints arising from the Hollywood scandal.

Representatives for Weinstein have denied all accusations of non-consensual sex.

