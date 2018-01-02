A history of NBC's TODAY show anchors

Hoda Kotb is the newest anchor of NBC's Today show.
Here's the full list of anchors since 1952 when the show first hit the air:
More Headlines
- Dave Garroway (1952-1961)
- John Chancellor (1961-1962)
- Hugh Downs (1962-1971)
- Frank McGee (1971-1974)
- Barbara Walters (1974-1976)
- Jim Hartz (1974-1976)
- Tom Brokaw (1976-1981)
- Jane Pauley (1976-1989)
- Bryant Gumbel (1982-1997)
- Deborah Norville (1990-1991)
- Katie Couric (1991-2006)
- Matt Lauer (1997-2017)
- Meredith Vieira (2006-2011)
- Ann Curry (2011-2012)
- Savannah Guthrie (2012-Present)
- Hoda Kotb (2018-Present)
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.