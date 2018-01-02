A history of NBC's TODAY show anchors

Former 'TODAY' Show correspondent Hugh Downs attends the 'TODAY' Show 60th anniversary celebration at The Edison Ballroom on January 12, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Hoda Kotb is the newest anchor of NBC's Today show.

Here's the full list of anchors since 1952 when the show first hit the air:

Dave Garroway (1952-1961)

John Chancellor (1961-1962)

Hugh Downs (1962-1971)

Frank McGee (1971-1974)

Barbara Walters (1974-1976)

Jim Hartz (1974-1976)

Tom Brokaw (1976-1981)

Jane Pauley (1976-1989)

Bryant Gumbel (1982-1997)

Deborah Norville (1990-1991)

Katie Couric (1991-2006)

Matt Lauer (1997-2017)

Meredith Vieira (2006-2011)

Ann Curry (2011-2012)

Savannah Guthrie (2012-Present)

Hoda Kotb (2018-Present)

