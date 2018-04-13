Actor, comedian Will Ferrell hospitalized after serious car accident

2011: Will Ferrell, actor best known for his seven seasons on "Saturday Night Live" and for movies including "Anchorman"

Will Ferrell was involved in a serious car crash along Interstate 5 on Thursday night.

The Hollywood Reporter reports Ferrell was involved in a two-car crash around 11 p.m., where his car flipped after being hit by another car.

Four people were in Ferrell's car; they all suffered injuries, none that were life-threatening. They were transported to a local hospital.

It's unclear what the cause of the crash was at this time.

UPDATE: TMZ reports Ferrell has been released from the hospital and is doing well.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.