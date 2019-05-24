Entertainment

Adam Levine is leaving 'The Voice' after 16 seasons

Gwen Stefani to return

By Dave Bartkowiak Jr.
Maroon 5 frontman and "The Voice" judge Adam Levine was seemingly destined for stardom, having been born and bred in Los Angeles.

Adam Levine is leaving NBC's "The Voice" after 16 seasons as a judge and coach on the popular musical performance show.

Carson Daly made the announcement Friday morning on the TODAY show.

Gwen Stefani will take Levine's place for season 17, Daly said. Stefani used to be on the show where she met her current boyfriend Blake Shelton.

