Adam Levine is leaving 'The Voice' after 16 seasons

Maroon 5 frontman and "The Voice" judge Adam Levine was seemingly destined for stardom, having been born and bred in Los Angeles.

Adam Levine is leaving NBC's "The Voice" after 16 seasons as a judge and coach on the popular musical performance show.

Carson Daly made the announcement Friday morning on the TODAY show.

Gwen Stefani will take Levine's place for season 17, Daly said. Stefani used to be on the show where she met her current boyfriend Blake Shelton.

After 16 seasons, @adamlevine has decided to leave @NBCTheVoice and @gwenstefani will take his place in the chair for season 17! pic.twitter.com/dpsb0qhqZu — TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 24, 2019

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.