Adam Sandler to host 'Saturday Night Live' for the first time in May

Adam Sandler, who rose to fame as a cast member on "Saturday Night Live," is returning to host the show for the first time.

Sandler, who joined "SNL" as a writer in 1990 and then as a cast member from 1991 to 1995, will host the show for the first time on May 4.

“We are happy to welcome Adam back to ‘SNL’ in what is sure to be a special night,” said executive producer Lorne Michaels to Variety.

The musical guest for the show will be Shawn Mendes.

Here are some of Sandler's most memorable "SNL" moments:

