Adam Sandler to host 'Saturday Night Live' for the first time in May

Adam Sandler, who rose to fame as a cast member on "Saturday Night Live," is returning to host the show for the first time.
Sandler, who joined "SNL" as a writer in 1990 and then as a cast member from 1991 to 1995, will host the show for the first time on May 4.
🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨@AdamSandler @ShawnMendes pic.twitter.com/GTSVALLMOk — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) April 5, 2019
“We are happy to welcome Adam back to ‘SNL’ in what is sure to be a special night,” said executive producer Lorne Michaels to Variety.
The musical guest for the show will be Shawn Mendes.
Here are some of Sandler's most memorable "SNL" moments:
