Additional tickets available for Justin Timberlake show at Little Caesars Arena

By Ken Haddad
More seats have been made available ahead of Justin Timberlake's show on Monday night in Detroit.

Timberlake’s production team is happy to announce new, additional seats for tonight’s Little Caesars Arena performance are now available to meet fan demand.  

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at 313Presents.com, LiveNation.com, Little Caesars Arena XFINITY box office and Ticketmaster.com. To charge tickets by phone, call (800) 745-3000. 

