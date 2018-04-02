Additional tickets available for Justin Timberlake show at Little Caesars Arena

More seats have been made available ahead of Justin Timberlake's show on Monday night in Detroit.

Timberlake’s production team is happy to announce new, additional seats for tonight’s Little Caesars Arena performance are now available to meet fan demand.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at 313Presents.com, LiveNation.com, Little Caesars Arena XFINITY box office and Ticketmaster.com. To charge tickets by phone, call (800) 745-3000.

Hey @jtimberlake fans! With stage construction currently underway, JT's production team is happy to announce additional seats for tonight’s performance are now available to meet fan demand.



🎟️: https://t.co/9gNvl8mt4Z | 📞: 800-745-3000 | #MOTWTOUR pic.twitter.com/PIUlU6xtzx — Little Caesars Arena (@LCArena_Detroit) April 2, 2018

