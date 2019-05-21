Alabama Public Television refuses to air 'Arthur' episode that shows same-sex marriage

Alabama Public Television decided not to air PBS' recent "Arthur" episode that featured a same-sex marriage, according to NBC News.

In the episode, Mr. Ratburn, a teacher to Arthur and his friends, came out as gay and married a man. The episode focused on the suprise wedding.

Mike McKenzie, director of programming at APT, told NBC News it did not broadcast the episode and showed a rerun instead.

“Parents have trusted Alabama Public Television for more than 50 years to provide children’s programs that entertain, educate and inspire,” McKenzie said in a statement, according to NBC News. “More importantly — although we strongly encourage parents to watch television with their children and talk about what they have learned afterwards — parents trust that their children can watch APT without their supervision. We also know that children who are younger than the ‘target’ audience for Arthur also watch the program."

"The vast majority of parents will not have heard about the content, whether they agree with it or not," he said. "Because of this, we felt it would be a violation of trust to broadcast the episode."

According to AL.com, Alabama Public Television pulled an episode of "Arthur" in 2005 when Buster visited a girl who had two mothers.

You can watch the full episode here.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.