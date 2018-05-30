America's Got Talent to hold November audition in Detroit

DETROIT - NBC's hit show America's Got Talent announced it will hold November auditions in Detroit.

Auditions for season 14 will be held from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 12 at Cobo Center. Detroit is the only Midwest city holding auditions.

Anyone interested can sign up here.

Everyone who enters the venue will need a photo ID. It will be helpful if you also print or have your confirmation handy on your mobile device.

Auditions will also be held in Los Angeles and New York.

