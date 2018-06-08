Anthony Bourdain: 'Detroit isn't just a national treasure. It IS America'

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 16: Executive Producer Anthony Bourdain speaks on stage at CNN Films - Jeremiah Tower: The Last Magnificent at TFF Panel & Party on April 16, 2016 in New York City. 26123_001_0112.JPG (Photo by Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images…

Chef and television personality Anthony Bourdain has died, according to CNN.

CNN confirmed Bourdain's death on Friday and said the cause of death was suicide.

"It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain," the network said in a statement Friday morning. "His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time."

Bourdain had some serious love for the city of Detroit. In 2013, Bourdain brought his CNN show "Parts Unknown" to Detroit.

"Detroit isn't just a national treasure. It IS America. And wherever you may live, you wouldn't be there -- and wouldn't be who you are in the same way -- without Detroit," he wrote in his CNN blog.

"The fall of the automobile industry, the shrinkage of population, flight of the middle class, drugs, and some of the most spectacularly, unapologetically rapacious, incompetent and corrupt leadership imaginable.

But I love Detroit. I think it's beautiful. I think it's one of the most beautiful cities in America -- still. The same incompetence and neglect that led to its current state of affairs has, at least, left us with a cityscape that, even now, taunts us with the memories of our once outsized dreams.

Unlike most other cities who ran into trouble when steel or textiles or industry left town, Detroit didn't (or couldn't ) go on the usual idiot building spree, tearing down old buildings and paving over city center as "pedestrian malls," ruining the city's character and stripping its center in favor of the "shopping districts," convention centers and faux "ye Olde Towne" hubs that so many places imagined would revive their fortunes and instead left their city centers empty, characterless and without heart -- looking like everyplace else.

Detroit looks like nowhere else. Detroit looks like mother****in' Detroit. As it should.

I'll say it again. And again.

I love Detroit. I love Detroiters. You've got to have a sense of humor to live in a city so relentlessly ****ed. You've got to be tough -- and occasionally even devious. And Detroiters are funny, tough -- and supreme improvisers.

They are also among the best and most fun drinkers in the country."

