All-star lineup to speak, perform at Aretha Franklin's funeral in Detroit

DETROIT - Eyes from around the world will be on a church on Detroit's west side on Aug. 31 for Aretha Franklin's funeral.

Franklin lived a life in the spotlight for much of her career, so it's only fitting that those she shared musical stages with and those who adored what she did would attend her funeral at the Greater Grace Temple.

A list of speaker paying tribute to the Queen of Soul was released Friday.

Speakers include Franklin's longtime friend and Motown legend Smokey Robinson, actress Cicely Tyson, the Rev. Jesse Jackson, the Rev. Al Sharpton and former President Bill Clinton.

Franklin sang at both inaugurations for Clinton.

Other speakers will include former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, music mogul Clive Davis, the Rev. Al Sharpton, Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder and Bishop T.D. Jakes.

The musical tribute includes an all-star lineup too. Stevie Wonder, Fantasia, Faith Hill, Chakka Kahn and Shirley Caesar are some of those performing.

