Aretha Franklin funeral in Detroit: Here is the processional route

This map shows the Aretha Franklin funeral processional route on Aug. 31, 2018 in Detroit.

DETROIT - Aretha Franklin's funeral will begin at 9:30 a.m. in Detroit.

The funeral will be held at Greater Grace Temple on West Seven Mile Road between Shiawassee Drive and Berg Road.

Here's the processional route through Detroit:

From Greater Grace Temple, the funeral procession will head east on West Seven Mile Road.

The processional group then will head north on Livernois Avenue.

After a quick jog east on Eight Mile Road, the procession will head south on Woodward Avenue until reaching Woodlawn Cemetery on the west side of Woodward Avenue.

Click on the map to view it in full size:

Watch live coverage of the funeral here -- click here.

