Aretha Franklin

Aretha Franklin funeral service in Detroit on Aug. 31: Here's who's performing

Stevie Wonder, Ariana Grande will perform at funeral

By Ken Haddad

Musician Stevie Wonder performs for the crowd at the 2017 NAMM Show at the Anaheim Convention Center on January 21, 2017 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for NAMM)

DETROIT - Several musicians are set to perform at Aretha Franklin's funeral in Detroit on Friday, Aug. 31.

Local 4 plans to carry the funeral live on-air and on ClickOnDetroit.com. Coverage begins at 9 a.m.

Here's a look at the full list of performers (in order of appearance)

Related: Aretha Franklin funeral in Detroit on Aug. 31: What you need to know

  • Aretha Franklin Orchestra
  • Aretha Franklin Celebration Choir
  • Faith Hill
  • Ariana Grande
  • The Clark Sisters
  • The Williams Brothers & Vanessa Bell Armstrong
  • Edward Franklin
  • Alice McAllister Tillman
  • Audrey DuBois Harris
  • Pastor Shirley Caesar and Tasha Cobbs-Leonard
  • Chaka Khan
  • Ron Isley
  • Fantasia Barrino-Taylor
  • Bishop Paul Morton and Yolanda Adams
  • Bishop Marvin Sapp and the Aretha Franklin Celebration Choir
  • Jennifer Hudson
  • Stevie Wonder joined by National Artists
  • Jennifer Holliday and the Aretha Franklin Celebration Choir

Related: Aretha Franklin funeral service on Aug. 31: Here's the official program

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.