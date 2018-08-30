Aretha Franklin funeral service in Detroit on Aug. 31: Here's who's performing

DETROIT - Several musicians are set to perform at Aretha Franklin's funeral in Detroit on Friday, Aug. 31.
Local 4 plans to carry the funeral live on-air and on ClickOnDetroit.com. Coverage begins at 9 a.m.
Here's a look at the full list of performers (in order of appearance)
- Aretha Franklin Orchestra
- Aretha Franklin Celebration Choir
- Faith Hill
- Ariana Grande
- The Clark Sisters
- The Williams Brothers & Vanessa Bell Armstrong
- Edward Franklin
- Alice McAllister Tillman
- Audrey DuBois Harris
- Pastor Shirley Caesar and Tasha Cobbs-Leonard
- Chaka Khan
- Ron Isley
- Fantasia Barrino-Taylor
- Bishop Paul Morton and Yolanda Adams
- Bishop Marvin Sapp and the Aretha Franklin Celebration Choir
- Jennifer Hudson
- Stevie Wonder joined by National Artists
- Jennifer Holliday and the Aretha Franklin Celebration Choir
