Aretha Franklin funeral service in Detroit on Aug. 31: Here's who's performing

Musician Stevie Wonder performs for the crowd at the 2017 NAMM Show at the Anaheim Convention Center on January 21, 2017 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for NAMM)

DETROIT - Several musicians are set to perform at Aretha Franklin's funeral in Detroit on Friday, Aug. 31.

Local 4 plans to carry the funeral live on-air and on ClickOnDetroit.com. Coverage begins at 9 a.m.

Here's a look at the full list of performers (in order of appearance)

Related: Aretha Franklin funeral in Detroit on Aug. 31: What you need to know

Aretha Franklin Orchestra

Aretha Franklin Celebration Choir

Faith Hill

Ariana Grande

The Clark Sisters

The Williams Brothers & Vanessa Bell Armstrong

Edward Franklin

Alice McAllister Tillman

Audrey DuBois Harris

Pastor Shirley Caesar and Tasha Cobbs-Leonard

Chaka Khan

Ron Isley

Fantasia Barrino-Taylor

Bishop Paul Morton and Yolanda Adams

Bishop Marvin Sapp and the Aretha Franklin Celebration Choir

Jennifer Hudson

Stevie Wonder joined by National Artists

Jennifer Holliday and the Aretha Franklin Celebration Choir

Related: Aretha Franklin funeral service on Aug. 31: Here's the official program

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.