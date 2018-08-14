Aretha Franklin prayer vigil planned outside the White House Tuesday

Aretha Franklin performs at Radio City Music Hall on February 17, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON D.C. - A prayer vigil for Aretha Franklin is planned for 5 a.m. Wednesday at New Bethel Baptist Church in Detroit, but the Queen of Soul is also the main focus at a prayer vigil Tuesday in Washington D.C.

The prayer vigil is scheduled for 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday at the north side of the White House.

Attendees are being asked to bring memorabilia and "praying hearts," according to a press release. Gospel artists are also expected to attend the vigil and perform for the crowd.

Because of Franklin's relationship with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the event will be concluded with a singing of King's favorite hymn -- We Shall Overcome.

It was announced Monday Franklin is "gravely ill," and that family members and close friends are surrounding her. She also received a tribute at Monday night's Jay-Z and Beyonce concert at Ford Field.

