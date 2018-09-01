Aretha Franklin's funeral in Detroit: A send-off fit for a queen

DETROIT - Leaders, entertainers and public figures from around the world, along with family and friends, joined for a celebration of "The Queen of Soul," which featured dozens of speakers and musical tributes.

It was a day of joyful celebration, songs, storytelling, love and laughter in the name of the Queen of Soul.

Stars came out to pay their final respects Friday in a service that ended shortly before 7 p.m. From there, her body was taken to Woodlawn Cemetery.

"God bless you so much. Thank you for loving our family remember Aretha," a family member said. "We're going to miss her."

The service was a roller coaster of joy and sadness. Pop star Ariana Grande sang "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman," country artist Faith Hill sang the gospel song "What a Friend We Have In Jesus" and Motown artist Smokey Robinson sang "Really Gonna Miss You" at the funeral.

Actress Jennifer Hudson, who is slated to play Franklin in an upcoming movie and was handpicked by the Queen of Soul herself for the role, performed "Amazing Grace."

Some presenters went political with their message.

"If you leave here today and don't register to vote, you've dishonored Franklin," the Rev. Jesse Jackson said.

Ron Moten, Franklin's personal friend and the franchise owner of McDonald's restaurants, spoke of the times spent as Franklin's neighbor.

The funeral had pageantry on display, as one would expect for Franklin, who was laid to rest in a casket plated in 24-carat gold.

Stevie Wonder and Jennifer Holiday brought the eight-hour service to a close.

The service was fit for a queen.

