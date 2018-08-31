Aretha Franklin to be buried at Woodlawn Cemetery: Here's who else is there

The mosoleum at the Woodlawn Cemetery in Detroit. (Wikimedia)

DETROIT - Aretha Franklin, "The Queen of Soul," will be buried at Woodlawn Cemetery after a funeral on Aug. 31, 2018 in Detroit.

Franklin will join a long list of influential people who are buried at the historic cemetery along Woodward Avenue. It's also where her sisters, Erma and Carolyn Franklin, and her father, Rev. C.L. Franklin are buried.

Here's some of the people on that list:

Rosa Parks -- Feb. 4, 1913 to Oct. 24, 2005

Parks was interred between her husband and mother at Woodlawn chapel's mausoleum. The chapel was renamed the Rosa L. Parks Freedom Chapel.

The Dodge brothers

Horace Elgin Dodge (May 17, 1868 to Oct. 12, 1920) died less than a year before his brother, John Francis Dodge (Oct. 25, 1864 to Jan. 14, 1920). The automobile leaders both were buried at Woodlawn Cemetery along with their wives.

Albert E. Cobo -- Oct. 2, 1893 to Nov. 12, 1957

Cobo was Detroit's mayor from 1950 until he died in 1957. Cobo Center was named in his honor.

Edsel Bryant Ford -- Nov. 6, 1893 to May 26, 1943

Edsel Ford was the only child of Henry Ford I and Clara Bryant. He was the first secretary of the Ford Motor Company and he developed the collections of decorative arts and Americana at the Henry Ford Museum and Greenfield Village in Dearborn.

Joseph Lowthian Hudson -- Oct. 17, 1846 to July 5, 1912

Known better as J.L. Hudson, Hudson’s Department store in Downtown Detroit was a destination for decades.

Johnnie Mae Matthews -- Dec. 31, 1922 to jan. 6, 2002

The first African American female to actively own and operate her own record label.

There are countless other famous Detroit musicians buried at the cemetery.

Full coverage: Aretha Franklin funeral

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.