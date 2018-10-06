Bill to rename portion of M-10 'Aretha Franklin Memorial Highway' introduced to House

DETROIT - A bill was introduced to the House that would designate a portion of M-10 in Detroit as the Aretha Franklin Memorial Highway.

Aretha Franklin, known as The Queen of Soul died this year at the age of 76.

Aretha was born in Memphis, Tennessee in 1942, the daughter of pastor and civil rights activist C. L. Franklin. When Aretha was 2 years old her family left Memphis for New Bethel Baptist Church in Detroit

In 2005 she accepted the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President George W. Bush. In 2008 she sang at the inauguration of America's first black president.

The bill proposes renaming the portion of M-10 in Detroit beginning at the intersection with Highway M-102 and extending south to the intersection with Highway I-94.

