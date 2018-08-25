Detroit Bass Day at Motown Museum to feature tribute to Aretha Franklin Saturday

DETROIT - Tributes continue to flow in for the Queen of Soul -- Aretha Franklin -- and with her funeral planned for next Friday, a celebration this weekend will pay tribute to her and another famous musician from the days of Motown.

The Motown Museum is teaming up with Kern Brantley of One Band Global for Detroit Bass Day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the museum -- 2648 West Grand Blvd. A commemorative photo will be taken at noon, and the tribute to Franklin is scheduled for 2 p.m.

More than 300 bass players from around the world are coming together to pay tribute to Franklin and James Jamerson, one of the greatest bass players in the history of music. Jamerson played on hit Motown records throughout the '60s and '70s, but was never credited until the early '70s. He was put into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2000.

This event is free and open to the public.

