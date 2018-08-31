Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones says Aretha Franklin 'united us under banner of respect'

DETROIT - Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones said Aretha Franklin united Detroiters while speaking at Friday's funeral at Greater Grace Temple.

"Her humanitarian efforts, larger-than-life heart and silent generosity will forever be remembered," Jones said. "From the east side to the west side, she united us all under a banner of R-E-S-P-E-C-T -- respect."

Jones followed a speech by Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, who proposed a plan to rename Chene Park after Franklin.

"We follow the mayor with a resolution requesting the renaming of Chene Park to Aretha Franklin Park," Jones said. "This resolution will be presented and passed on Tuesday and also will follow as an ordinance, which is law, to ensure that Chene Park will remain Aretha Franklin Park."

Jones said that although Franklin received many awards and recognition, nothing meant more to her than having a street in Detroit named after her.

"Aretha Franklin Way, named for her in the city she loved," Jones said. "I am humbled to have led that effort to honor Aretha and give her her flowers while she was living."

Jones announced that she will present a resolution in memoriam -- the highest honor bestowed by the Detroit City Council -- to Franklin's family. She said a copy of the resolution will be placed in the archives of the city of Detroit.

"Aretha Franklin's life, and her legacy, will live on and on in the city of Detroit," Jones said.

