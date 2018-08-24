Detroit Historical Museum to celebrate life of Aretha Franklin

The tribute at the Detroit Historical Museum honoring the life of Aretha Franklin will feature the legendary singer's handprints. Franklin's handprints were cast in cement for the museum's Legends Plaza last year.

DETROIT - The Detroit Historical Museum will honor the life of Aretha Franklin with a tribute on the legendary singer's life next week during normal museum hours.

The tribute will be held in the museum's Kid Rock Music Lab. It will feature items from the Detroit Historical Society collection. Visitors will have the opportunity to view albums, costumes, Franklin's handprints cast in cement and artwork.

In October the museum is expected to feature an exhibition on Franklin's life. The museum is open to the public Tuesday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free.

The Detroit Historical Museum is located at 5401 Woodward Avenue in Detroit. For more information call 313-833-1805.

