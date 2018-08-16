Detroit Mayor Duggan: 'Aretha Franklin will always have the key to our hearts'

Aretha Franklin performs onstage at the "Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives" Premiere Concert during the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival at Radio City Music Hall on April 19, 2017 in New York City (Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival).

DETROIT - Aretha Franklin, known as "The Queen of Soul," died at the age of 76.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan released a statement on her passing.

The full statement is below:

"Aretha Franklin and her father, Rev. C. L. Franklin, have meant so much to our city for generations of Detroiters and we are all deeply saddened that Aretha has passed.

Few people in the history of our city have been as universally loved or left as indelible a mark as Aretha. From the time her father gave Aretha her start in the New Bethel choir, it was clear to everyone how special she was. She was a performer without peers. Throughout her extraordinary life and career, she earned the love - and yes, the respect - of millions of people, not just for herself and for women everywhere, but for the city she loved so dearly and called home.

I was honored to present Aretha with the key to our city last year and her last concert in Detroit. While she may have passed, Aretha Franklin will always have the key to our hearts."

