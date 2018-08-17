Detroit prepares for international visitors for Aretha Franklin's funeral

DETROIT - Public workers preparing Detroit for the influx of people expected for the funeral of music icon Aretha Franklin.

There's heavy construction, and road closures that seem to nearly choke off vehicle and pedestrian traffic at every intersection. There's a lot to do and a lot to plan before Detroit sends off the Queen of Soul.

Crews from DTE Energy closed Lafayette Boulevard at 3rd Avenue, one of the many intesections in Detroit affected by construction and maintenance. (WDIV)

"We would expect there to be a large turnout of people," said Alex Wiley, Mayor Duggan's Chief of Staff. "We anticipate there is going to be traffic concerns. We anticipate there's going to be people who are coming here who may require additional protection."

While many of the details and budget will fall on the Detroit Police Department, the city has to wait for Franklin's family to finalize its plans. There's a heavy burden of grief for the family, who feels it must share Franklin with the world.

"We really need to focus on being respectful of the family and taking their lead," Wiley said. "In terms of what they want to do in the city and what they want our role to be."

There are logistics to consider, as well as a sense of pride and duty to honor Franklin, her family and those willing to participate.

"Aretha Franklin touched so many lives. She influenced so many artists. She influenced presidents and was close friends with them. I would anticipate that we could see them come to town," Wiley said. "We want to make sure we are prepared so we can ease any burden the family is feeling."

