Drummer who worked with Aretha Franklin talks about her rise to stardom

DETROIT - Aretha Franklin continues to fight for her life Tuesday night as she remains in hospice care at home in Detroit.

The Queen of Soul was born in Memphis, Tennessee, in 1942. When she was just 2 years old, her family left Memphis for New Bethel Baptist Church in Detroit, and a Motor City legend was ready to be born.

Franklin has the third-most Grammy awards for any female artist in history. She has a four-octave vocal range and is a self-taught pianist who learned without knowing how to read music.

Many fans are sharing memories of Franklin and her music. From humble beginnings in Detroit, she became a star known around the world.

Local 4's Steve Garagiola spent time Tuesday with a man most people don't know, but who helped create some of those memories of Franklin.

Hindal Butts knows star power. He played with Sara Vaughn, Billie Holiday and Franklin.

"I think that Aretha sang like her daddy preached -- with that same kind of delivery, that same fire," Butts said. "She's powerful. It's powerful."

Butts remembers times when everyone had advice for Franklin -- suggestions about her voice, her look and her style.

"She should not be a follower to follow a trend," Butts said. "Keep doing what you do, baby, because you do that, and can't nobody else do it. Let them follow you."

Butts said he remembers his first impressions of a young Franklin more than a half-century ago.

"This girl can pump," Butts said. "She can sing anything. She's got quality in her voice and she's got power in her voice. She's got so much feeling. I can't describe the feeling she's got when she gets ready to have it."

Both Stevie Wonder and Rev. Jesse Jackson visited Aretha on Tuesday in Detroit.

