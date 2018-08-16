Friends speak of Aretha Franklin's strength, compassion

DETROIT - The world is remembering the Queen of Soul's most iconic songs.

But to those who knew Aretha Franklin well, they are remembering her personality.

"Ms. Franklin was a very stern person at times," said Bishop Charles Ellis III, "but she was a very funny person."

She was also a very strong person, privately fighting pancreatic cancer of the neuroendocrine type.

"She's probably one of the strongest people that you will ever know and not even knowing how strong she was," Ellis said.

The Rev. Jesse Jackson cherishes Franklin's giving spirit.

"She never stopped serving. She never stopped caring. She never stopped sharing," Jackson said. "We thank her so much. We miss her already so much."

Her passing is a loss for the world.

"She leaves a tremendous legacy," Jackson said.

