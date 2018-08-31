Line forms at Greater Grace Temple ahead of Aretha Franklin's funeral

DETROIT - Detroit is awash in pink from the top of the Renaissance Center to the tops of landmarks throughout the city.

WATCH: Aretha Franklin special 'Honoring the Queen of Soul'

At Greater Grace Temple, final preparations are underway for Aretha Franklin's funeral service.

The event is scheduled on Friday and expected to last six and a half hours.

There is already a line outside the Greater Grace Temple, and most of the people waiting are there to pay respect to Aretha Franklin.

Franklin's funeral is an invitation-only event; however, the church is allowing the first 1,000 people lined up who are appropriately dressed in for the service.

There's a VIP list from music, media and sports as well as former president Clinton.

READ: How to watch Aretha Franklin's funeral service on Aug. 31

Following the service at Greater Grace, Aretha Franklin's body will be driven to Woodlawn Cemetery, where she'll be buried. The procession will leave Greater Grace and head east on Seven Mile Road. It will turn left on Woodward Avenue and into the cemetery for Aretha Franklin's private burial.

Well-wishers are welcome to line the street.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.