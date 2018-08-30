LIVE COVERAGE: Day 3 of Aretha Franklin funeral visitation in Detroit

DETROIT - Public visitations for Aretha Franklin started Tuesday at the Charles H. Wright Museum for African American History in Detroit and will continue Thursday.

Third visitation day: The funeral home announced there will be an additional day of viewing Aug. 30 from noon to 4 p.m. at New Bethel Baptist Church. Where: 8430 Linwood St, Detroit, MI 48206

Tribute concert at Chene Park: A musical tribute for the late Aretha Franklin will be held Aug. 30 at Chene Park in Detroit, organizers announced. The event will be free, officials said. It is scheduled for the evening. Performers and details for ticketing are still being finalized.

Local 4 will air a special on Aretha Franklin Thursday night at 8 p.m.

