LIVE VIDEO: Aretha Franklin funeral service in Detroit on Aug. 31

DETROIT - Family and friends will gather Friday, Aug. 31, in Detroit for a star-studded funeral service for "The Queen of Soul," Aretha Franklin.

Coverage begins at 9 a.m. on Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit. The funeral is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. and is expected to last at least six hours.

What to expect at Aretha Franklin's funeral service:

Who's performing: An all-star lineup that includes Stevie Wonder, Faith Hill, Jennifer Hudson, Ariana Grande, Fantasia, Shirley Caesar and many more will perform at Aretha Franklin's funeral on Friday morning.

Also slated to perform are Ron Isley, Chaka Khan, Yolanda Adams, Jennifer Holliday and Aretha Franklin's son, Edward Franklin.

Who's speaking: Former President Bill Clinton, Smokey Robinson, the Rev. Jesse Jackson and Cicely Tyson will be among the speakers.

Other speakers will include former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, music mogul Clive Davis, the Rev. Al Sharpton, Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder and Bishop T.D. Jakes.

Clinton and the Queen of Soul were longtime friends. She sang at both of his inaugurations. Robinson and Franklin grew up together in Detroit.

The service will reflect Franklin's strong gospel roots. Among the gospel stars performing will be Marvin Sapp and Vanessa Bell Armstrong. The Aretha Franklin Choir and the Aretha Franklin Celebration Choir are also on the program.

Where: Greater Grace Temple, 23500 W Seven Mile Rd, Detroit, MI 48219

