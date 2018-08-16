Remembering some of Aretha Franklin's most memorable moments in Detroit, around country

DETROIT - People around Metro Detroit and across the country are trying to put into words what Aretha Franklin meant to them.

Franklin passed away Thursday at 76 years old in Downtown Detroit home. Residents remember how she could punctuate a big moment and make it even more memorable.

Franklin's music became the soundtrack to many lives and connected with some of the biggest moments in history for Detroit and the United States.

During the inauguration of President Barack Obama, Franklin's voice warmed the huge crowd on a cold January day. Even her hat made headlines.

She also performed at the inaugural celebrations for President Bill Clinton and President Jimmy Carter.

At the Kennedy Center Honors in 2015, Franklin took the stage in a full-length mink coat, and her performance of "Natural Woman" almost brought the president to tears.

In Detroit, it was her voice that represented the city whenever the Pistons or Lions were on the national stage. Her most recent appearance came at the Lions' 2015 Thanksgiving Day game. The Queen of Soul donned a Lions knit hat.

You can watch Hank Winchester's full story in the video posted above.

Click here to view ClickOnDetroit's full coverage of Aretha Franklin.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.