Aretha Franklin

Sports world pays tribute to Aretha Franklin

Franklin remembered by Detroit sports teams after passing away at age 76

By Jason Colthorp - Anchor/Reporter, Derick Hutchinson

DETROIT - Aretha Franklin's appeal has always dotted the sports landscape.

Her songs are anthems that have entertained fans in stadiums for decades.

It's no surprise that the sports world paid tribute to Franklin after she passed away Thursday at age 76 in her Downtown Detroit home.

There were marquees and messages posted around Detroit.

The home of the Detroit Red Wings and Detroit Pistons, Little Caesars Arena, showed some respect on social media, as did the Detroit Lions.

The Detroit Pistons and the NBA remembered Franklin's iconic performance from Game 5 of the 2004 NBA Finals.

Her performance preceded the team's championship-clinching win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

The NFL also remembered the Queen of Soul and her anthem performance prior to Super Bowl 50 in Detroit.

It was Franklin who opened one of the biggest sporting events ever -- Wrestlemania 3 at the Silverdome in 1987 -- with "America the Beautiful."

Her performance brought 93,000 people to their feet. Two months earlier, she had become the first woman inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. One month later, her duet with George Michael, "I Knew You Were Waiting," reached No. 1.

That was all 20 years after "Respect" hit No. 1.

