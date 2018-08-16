Sports world pays tribute to Aretha Franklin

DETROIT - Aretha Franklin's appeal has always dotted the sports landscape.

Her songs are anthems that have entertained fans in stadiums for decades.

It's no surprise that the sports world paid tribute to Franklin after she passed away Thursday at age 76 in her Downtown Detroit home.

There were marquees and messages posted around Detroit.

The home of the Detroit Red Wings and Detroit Pistons, Little Caesars Arena, showed some respect on social media, as did the Detroit Lions.

Our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Aretha Franklin.



Aretha was a groundbreaker and an icon whose legacy will live on forever. pic.twitter.com/dmYrfpDOjC — Detroit Lions (@Lions) August 16, 2018

The Detroit Pistons and the NBA remembered Franklin's iconic performance from Game 5 of the 2004 NBA Finals.

We honor Aretha Franklin the #QueenOfSoul as we remember this dazzling performance from Game 5 of the 2004 NBA Finals. pic.twitter.com/GdHpizqJPx — NBA TV (@NBATV) August 16, 2018

Her performance preceded the team's championship-clinching win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

The NFL also remembered the Queen of Soul and her anthem performance prior to Super Bowl 50 in Detroit.

The Queen.



Truly incredible.

Rest In Peace, Aretha Franklin. pic.twitter.com/4wBdSquX1c — NFL (@NFL) August 16, 2018

It was Franklin who opened one of the biggest sporting events ever -- Wrestlemania 3 at the Silverdome in 1987 -- with "America the Beautiful."

Her performance brought 93,000 people to their feet. Two months earlier, she had become the first woman inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. One month later, her duet with George Michael, "I Knew You Were Waiting," reached No. 1.

That was all 20 years after "Respect" hit No. 1.

