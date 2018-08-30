Star-studded tribute at Chene Park for Aretha Franklin

DETROIT - More than 30 performers will take the stage at Detroit's Chene Park Thursday night to honor Aretha Franklin.

People lined up for the concert.

Two cousins managed to get two tickets.

"I got online about 9:45 a.m. and I just waited as it counted down. But, it kept sending me in a loop and I never got the ticket -- she got it," Jackie Davis said.

The two are in Detroit to witness the star-studded tribute on the city's riverfront for the beloved Queen of Soul.

"You know, no one really sticks out in my mind. Just being here among everybody else celebrating her life. I'm glad I was able to push that button right at the right time," Karon Reeves said.

The Wise family drove in from Ohio. They don't have tickets but that wasn't a good enough reason to keep them from coming up.

"We're gonna listen to the concert. I will enjoy the music," Verna Jean Wise said. "I'll be right here dancing."

People without tickets are camping out outside the park.

