Taylor Swift asks for moment of silence for Aretha Franklin in Detroit

DETROIT - Taylor Swift asked for a moment of silence in honor of Aretha Franklin Tuesday night in Detroit.

Swift was on her "Reputation" tour, doing a show at Detroit's Ford Field when she took a moment to pay homage to the Queen of Soul.

"Last week we lost an irreplaceable force," Swift said. "She was one of those people where no matter what you said, no matter what positive thing you said about her -- it would be an understatement."

Swift asked for a moment of silence, "so every single one of us could reflect on our love and respect for her."

The video above is courtesy of Cody Jenne and Caitlin Gallagher.

