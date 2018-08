Ariana Grande and The Roots Perform "Natural Woman" in Tribute to Aretha Franklin

"The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" paid tribute to Aretha Franklin on Thursday night with a performance by Ariana Grande and The Roots.

Grande and The Roots performed "Natural Woman," as a tribute to "The Queen of Soul," who passed away in Detroit on Thursday morning.

Full coverage: Aretha Franklin, The Queen of Soul

Watch the performance below:

