WATCH: Jesse Jackson talks about last meeting with Aretha Franklin

DETROIT - An emotional Rev. Jesse Jackson spoke briefly Tuesday after attending a viewing for Aretha Franklin in Detroit.

Jackson talked about his last meeting with the "Queen of Soul," who died last week age 76 after a battle with cancer.

Watch Jackson speak in the video above. He had just viewed Franklin, who is lying in state at the Charles H. Wright Museum for African American History in Detroit.

A two-day public viewing is being held at the museum for the singer who lived in Detroit. A funeral will be held Friday at at Greater Grace Temple in Detroit and will only be for close family and friends.

