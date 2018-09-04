WATCH: Rev. Jasper Williams Jr. offers eulogy at Aretha Franklin's funeral

DETROIT - Watch the full eulogy and prayer by Rev. Jasper Williams Jr. at Aretha Franklin's funeral on Aug. 31, 2018 in Detroit.

Franklin's family says it was taken aback by the fiery eulogy. Rev. Williams said black lives don't matter unless blacks stop killing each other, and criticized single-parent homes.

The Franklins called the eulogy offensive and distasteful.

