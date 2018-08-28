Well-wishers pay tribute to Aretha Franklin at funeral visitation in Detroit

DETROIT - The farewell to Aretha Franklin began Tuesday as a steady stream of well-wishers went to the Wright Museum while the Queen of Soul lies in repose.

The line has been long but moving as people from all over the world come to Detroit to pay their last respects to Franklin.

Franklin's shining, gold casket was wheeled into the entrance of the museum, where she'll lie in repose Tuesday and Wednesday.

As fans and friend lined up to see Franklin, two distinct scenes played out. In the line, there were celebrations and smiles as people sang Franklin's songs. Inside, there was a somber silence and tears for many people who considered Franklin and her music critical to their lives.

Stuart Popp owns a pink Cadillac that's one year off of Franklin's famous song. He was asked to include his car as part of the celebration.

Also in pink was Franklin's opera coach, Marry Callaghan Lynch, who went to say goodbye.

There is a sense of dignified reverence inside as the crowd files past the Queen of Soul in her regal red. Visitors had a sense of sorrow and celebration in being a part of history.

