Author Sue Grafton dies at age 77

Author Sue Grafton, known for her best-selling "alphabet series" of mystery novels, has died at age 77, according to a statement from her daughter.

Jamie Clark wrote on both the author's official Facebook page and on her website, that he mother died Thursday night in Santa Barbara, California, following a two-year battle with cancer.

“Although we knew this was coming, it was unexpected and fast. She had been fine up until just a few days ago, and then things moved quickly,” the posting said.

Grafton published the first novel in the "alphabet series" in 1982 with "A is for Alibi." A novel for every letter continued through August's publication of "Y is for Yesterday."

Clark wrote that because her mother didn't want a ghostwriter to ever write in her name, the series would end with the letter Y.